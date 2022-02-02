News
‘The View’ Obstructed: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The “Holocaust Isn’t About Race”

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has always been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to making an argument that really makes use of thorough critical thinking skills.

It’s like—on one hand she was always good for a blunt-yet-intellectual read when telling former co-host Meghan McCain to ST-entire-FU, but she also used to defend Bill Cosby like she was expecting a Huxtable-signed recommendation letter to Hilman. 

Recently on her show, Goldberg was having one of her “Nah, sis’, you really should have kept that one in the drafts” moments when she spoke loud and wrong about the Holocaust during a discussion about the Tennessee school board’s ban of the book Maus.

“Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said  Monday. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man…These are two white groups of people. The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews—it’s each other.”

 

I mean, I get where she was coming fromJerry Seinfeld is just as much a white man as Tom Cruise is in America after all—but race is a social construct no matter where it resides and, in the context of Nazi Germany and the occupied surrounding territories, the line socially constructed between Jewish people and non-Jewish people was decidedly a race-based one. (Also that “It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews—it’s each other.” part was giving big “All lives matter” energy.)

 

So, basically, Whoopie was wrong and a lot of people told her so, and now she’s finally come to glory on why she needed to hush up.

 

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg wrote in a statement of apology she posted to social media. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Sometimes all you can do is admit you were wrong about a thing and move on.

She’ll be dead wrong about something else later though.

‘The View’ Obstructed: Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Saying The “Holocaust Isn’t About Race”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

