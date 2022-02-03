Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Anniversary Vibes” | Episode 53

If a man doesn’t have anything, he has the audacity. Lore’l and Eva undress shady men who left their girlfriends and who hide them on social media. Also, are you insecure in the bedroom? Find out what Nick Cannon does to help out his body insecurities. Plus, celebrate our one-year anniversary! We have a big gift for a lucky listener. Listen up for more details. The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you ready for a girls’ trip?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Looking for some additional Winter layering looks?  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to get you through the season. We’re getting close to Valentine’s Day.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

