Hot Spot: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Speaks Out + Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb Stay [WATCH]

Today on the “Hot Spot” includes both heartbreaking and heartwarming news, with Issa Rae and Airbnb teaming up to make her L.A. home into a weekend getaway for Valentine’s Day plus the mother of late Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst speaking out on the depression that led to her daughter’s unfortunate suicide.

April Simpkins wrote a touching note on Instagram in tribute to her daughter Cheslie, who she describes as her “very best friend” while also giving some insight into what the Black beauty queen was battling through internally. “Cheslie led both a public and a private life,” she wrote, also adding, “In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death.” We continue to keep our prayers with the entire family and those who loved Cheslie Kryst.

Get the full details on both stories below in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Hot Spot: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Speaks Out + Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb Stay [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

