Method Man Means Business On The Cover Of Essence: ‘Take Me Seriously, Not Lightly’

Method Man Essence Cover

Source: Flo Ngala / Essence Magazine

On the third day of Black History Month, we give thanks to rapper turned actor Method Man. The handsome heartthrob has been on a roll lately with his blossoming TV career, gracing the screen as Davis Maclean on the Starz spin-off drama Power Book II: Ghost. The Wu-Tang Clan alum also stars on the sizzling crime series Godfather of Harlem, where he channels the role of infamous mafia leader Sam Christian.

Jumping into the acting world could be a tough transition for some Hip-Hop stars, but the 50-year-old rap icon has made it look effortless. Last year the Hempstead, New York native won an NAACP Image Award for his stellar acting chops. Business is certainly booming for Meth.

Today Essence revealed their digital cover story featuring the legendary rapper front and center. Although fans have defined him as a “sex symbol,” Method Man reminds the publication that his chiseled physique should never undermine his success and talent.

“I don’t understand that sh–. I go to the gym for my own peace of mind,” he tells the magazine. “I don’t do it to become someone’s sex symbol or a pinup on someone’s wall. I’m the same as everybody else. But at the end of the day, take me seriously, not lightly…”

 

The Power Book II actor also discussed his 30-year-long career in the entertainment industry, noting how ageism impacted his ability to land certain opportunities.

“The higher-ups, the so-called gatekeepers didn’t have much use for a 44-year-old rapper…I guess my background turned some people off. Some people aren’t willing to give you a chance, especially when you’ve already had one and you kind of squandered it…” Meth explained. “There was a changing of the guard in Hip-Hop. I was cool with that. I had to evolve with the business and if that meant acting, so be it. I was going to throw all my eggs in one basket…”

Ultimately, with resilience and a large amount of sweat equity, Method Man was able to make one heck of a comeback. To that, we give him a standing ovation.

You can read the rapper’s full interview with Essence here.

Method Man Means Business On The Cover Of Essence: ‘Take Me Seriously, Not Lightly’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

