Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Launches Clothing Collection With Janie and Jack

Looks like style runs in the Union-Wade family! Kaavia James, the daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade has just launched her very own clothing collection with children’s retail brand, Janie and Jack, and the pieces are colorful, vibrant, and fun, just like her!

The proud mama took to Instagram to announce her daughter’s new fashion venture, sharing a fun Instagram video of herself and hubby Dwyane talking about their daughter’s bubbly personality as it relates to the pieces in the line. In the video, little Kaavia is seen jumping and playing around in her colorful Janie and Jack dresses and babydoll sandals. She’s also seen playing with her best friend, Crosby (son of Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling) who wears coordinating pieces in the video to match Kaavia’s fly.

“She’s got the shade but she for SURE has the style to match,” Gabrielle captioned the fun behind-the-scenes video. “Kaavia’s collection with @janieandjack is out now! #kaaviajamesxjanieandjack #janieandjacklove”

Check it out below!

Prior to the big clothing launch, the actress and her NBA star hubby sat down with PEOPLE and explained how they let their three-year-old make her own decisions when it comes to picking out her wardrobe. “As long as all your parts are covered, and for Kaav, you can get to the bathroom on your own and it doesn’t inspire accidents,” the 49-year-old mother explained. “Do you, boo. You know?”

The actress also told the magazine how the clothing line was a year and a half in the making, and every piece has a little touch of baby Kaavia’s personality in it. “As the line developed, and we started narrowing our focus, we really took our cues from what she sparks to,” she explained. . “So by the time we got down to our favorites, we’re showing her the materials. And we’re like, ‘Touch these and try these samples on,’ and this, that, and the other. Anything she was like, ‘No,’ as much as we might have loved it, it’s not in the line. That’s just it. So we gave her the agency to have a real say so. It’s her name on it! This is her legacy. So she’s got to love it.”

The new collection is available in stores and online and has pieces for children ages 6 months all the way up to size 18.

