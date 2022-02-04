Black Don’t Crack: Lance Gross’ Chocolate And Ageless Presence Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M., And Shay Calhoun

Bet you can't guess Lance Gross' age between two pictures. Watch as Comedians Courtney Bee, LAM and Shay Calhoun play a game of "Black Don't Crack" in this clip that will leave you heading to Google.

Arts & Entertainment
| 02.04.22
On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, L.A.M., and Shay Calhoun dissect the youthful, chocolate perfection of actor, Lance Gross.

Gross made his entry into the entertainment world as a model for streetwear brand, Karl Kani. He eventually branched out to music videos, serving melanated eye-candy vibes for artists like Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, and Mariah Carey. In 2006, he transitioned to acting, landing roles in Eve and The Bernie Mac Show. After being discovered by Tyler Perry, Gross’ career began to take off. He played Calvin Payne on Perry’s sitcom House of Payne, which earned him his first NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

We have God, and Gross’ parents to thank for this fine, timeless specimen. The 40-year-old actor hasn’t aged since the day he graced the entertainment industry with his talents. He is the walking billboard for Black Don’t Crack! Calhoun agrees. “When I tell you that the Lord took His time with this man of God right here. When I tell you the anointing of chocolate has fallen upon all of his goodness,” she exclaimed. We agree, sis!

Get ready to tap into another hilarious episode of Black Don’t Crack.

Black Don’t Crack: Lance Gross’ Chocolate And Ageless Presence Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, L.A.M., And Shay Calhoun  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

