The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ben Crump Talks Death Of Amir Locke Who Was Shot During A No-Knock Warrant By Minneapolis Police

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The movement to get justice for 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police on a no-knock warrant while asleep on his cousin’s couch, has reached a fever pitch of support, including from famed attorney Ben Crump.

We got the popular political activist on the show to talk about what’s happening in the case, if anything is being done from a legislative perspective to abolish no-knock warrants in general and the racial tie-in throughout it all that’s affecting Black people primarily.

US-POLICE-HOMICIDE-RACISM-TRIAL

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, Locke was in fact legally licensed to carry a weapon and also had no criminal history. Crump puts all this and more into perspective to show just how dangerous no-knock warrants are while also highlighting the reality that Black people are the main ones being tragically impacted by them. If you want to understand this case and get some other startling facts about the history of excessive police force against people of color, this interview is definitely a must-listen.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear our good friend Ben Crump share his knowledge on the senseless death of Amir Locke below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Ben Crump Talks Death Of Amir Locke Who Was Shot During A No-Knock Warrant By Minneapolis Police  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close