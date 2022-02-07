LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The movement to get justice for 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police on a no-knock warrant while asleep on his cousin’s couch, has reached a fever pitch of support, including from famed attorney Ben Crump.

We got the popular political activist on the show to talk about what’s happening in the case, if anything is being done from a legislative perspective to abolish no-knock warrants in general and the racial tie-in throughout it all that’s affecting Black people primarily.

Although a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene, Locke was in fact legally licensed to carry a weapon and also had no criminal history. Crump puts all this and more into perspective to show just how dangerous no-knock warrants are while also highlighting the reality that Black people are the main ones being tragically impacted by them. If you want to understand this case and get some other startling facts about the history of excessive police force against people of color, this interview is definitely a must-listen.

Hear our good friend Ben Crump share his knowledge on the senseless death of Amir Locke below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

Ben Crump Talks Death Of Amir Locke Who Was Shot During A No-Knock Warrant By Minneapolis Police was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

