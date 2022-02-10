Missouri Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School Freshmen Involved In ‘Start Slavery Again’ Petition

Every day, young white people remind us how utterly naive the notion is that racism will end when older generations of white people die out. Because if that were the case, white K-12 students wouldn’t keep posting online their desire to bring slavery back.
According to NPR, one ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri after the expelled student started a Change.org petition titled “Start slavery again.” The other three students were suspended after the petition was shared on social media prompting them to make racist comments on the thread. On Tuesday, a federal court rejected the students’ request to be readmitted to the school.
“U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough ruled on Tuesday that while the students were likely to suffer irreparable harm if he did not grant their request, they had not shown they were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims,” NPR reported.
OK, so before we continue, it’s worth mentioning that two of the four students, including the one who started the petition, are reportedly biracial. So, who knows, maybe they just figured their white sides would be holding the whips. Maybe they thought white supremacy could even exist in a single human body. Maybe they thought, “Nah, it’s all good, I’ll only be half a slave picking my cotton Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while my white half sips negro-delivered lemonade the rest of the week.”
Anyway, the whole thing reportedly started when the students were on a school bus headed to an away football game last September. The student who started the petition had been engaged in some kind of verbal exchange with a Black student about jobs and slaves. It’s unclear what the tone of the conversation was, but it didn’t go well since it ended in a bid to put negroes in chains again.
The student shared the petition with the football team’s Snapchat group. (Why is it always Snapchat? Is Snapchat some kind of Klan-ish kids gathering spot?). One of the suspended students commented on the petition, saying, “I love slavery.” Another commented, “I hate blacks.” And the third commented, “I want a slave.”
School administrators were eventually alerted to the petition and the students claimed it was all just a joke, but three of them were still suspended for 180 days and the one who started the whole “I heart negro property” drama was expelled.
So the students sued the school district and school administrators, claiming their First Amendment and due process rights were violated. But what they’re reported as having said next was, well, not the ironclad defense they thought it was.
“The students said the use of racial slurs was common at Park Hill South, ‘most often in a friendly bantering,’ and noted that the instigator of the incident was Black and was not disciplined,” NPR reported.
OK, for any racist white kids and their racist white-adjacents who are looking to explain away their bigotry, I’m going to extend an olive branch (just try not to hang a Black person from it) and tell you what not to do.
First, saying “we say racist s*** at school all the time” is an absolute no-no. You think what, that characterizing your entire school as being just as racist as you are is going to earn you a welcome reception back?
Secondly—really? Do you want the Black student disciplined because somehow they made you go full American History X on the school bus?
If the defense of your racism is as racist as your racism, you might want to rethink your strategy is all I’m saying.
“Three whites boys in similar bad judgment wanted in on the joke, intended only for the freshman players,” Arthur Benson, the attorney for the plaintiffs said in an email. “This bad judgment was punished as heinous acts that no one now still claims them to be.”
Note: “Oh, c’mon, who’s even mad about this anymore?” is also not a solid defense.
It’s almost as if the youth need to be taught critical race theory—but that’s a post for another day.
SEE ALSO:
Missouri Supreme Court Puts Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s Law Licenses On Probation Instead Of Suspension
40 Acres And A Mule: What Are Reparations And Why Is The Concept So Polarizing?
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. Residential quota 'Karen'
1 of 36
Every neighborhood has a Karen. It’s actually required by the Superior Residential Quota System. pic.twitter.com/eWgxQrIUIc 03— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 16, 2021
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor14 of 36
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
Missouri Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School Freshmen Involved In ‘Start Slavery Again’ Petition was originally published on newsone.com