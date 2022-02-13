Feature Story
Aunt attacks pregnant niece, breaks unborn baby’s arm, police say

According to NBC4i, a Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after police say she attacked her pregnant niece.

The incident happened on Jan. 24 on the 3500 block of Long Bow Drive in Whitehaven. Officers said the victim got into an argument with her sister before her aunt, Marilyn Hampton, began arguing with her.

The victim, who is five months pregnant, told officers Hampton pushed her when Hampton’s sons also began attacking her.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/news/aunt-attacks-pregnant-niece-breaks-unborn-babys-arm-police-say/

 

