10 Black Couples We Love!

UPDATED: 5:45 a.m. ET, Feb. 14, 2022

Originally published: June 19, 2019

Black love is passionate and inspiring. Iconic writer Zora Neale Hurston once said, “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place.” Here are the couples NewsOne has chosen that demonstrate the true essence of what Black love is all about. Happy Valentine’s Day!

MORE: Black Love And COVID: Couples Reflect On The Trials And Tribulations Of Pandemic Romance

1) Barack and Michelle Obama: Their love is authentic, and they are not afraid to show it. Despite the harsh realities of political life, their love worked like a well-oiled machine and has remained just as fruitful post-White House. They are both card-carrying members of the mutual admiration society and each other’s rooting team. Although the Obamas have far too many public moments, they share even more private smiles. They have learned to successfully combine politics and marriage, typically a difficult feat, but they make it look so easy.

2) Jay-Z and Beyoncé: Jigga and Bey are two moguls who have managed to successfully juggle high-profile careers and the love that they have for each other. Despite being in a crazy business that is marinated in stress, the pair appears to have a picture-perfect union.

3) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union: This power couple has gotten acclaim for their unwavering love for each other and especially their children, including their young daughter Zaya whose gender has been a heavy topic of discussion.

4) Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys: This match made in musical heaven continues to inspire us all with their tireless dedication to each other.

5) LeBron and Savannah James: The all-world basketball player and his high school sweetheart have more than proven that their love is everlasting.

6) Denzel and Pauline Washington: The Academy Award-winning and legendary actor has credited his wife for the reason their marriage “works.”

7) Ciara and Russell Wilson: This love story continues to evolve with their endless public displays of affection for each other.

8) Tiny and T.I.: These two became a couple in 2001 and married eight years later. While the hip-hop duo has not had the best of times, their challenges have only strengthened their commitment. Even with multiple incarcerations, blending families, and demanding career obligations, T.I. and Tiny still maintain their love groove and it seems nothing can tear them apart. The pair are “ride and die,” and that’s a “swagga” that can’t be beat!

9) Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert: This union between the pop starlet and professional basketball player has proven to form a bond that is unbreakable.

10) Stephen and Ayesha Curry: The NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter and his actress, model and vlogger wife have tirelessly displayed their mutual love for each other and are 100-% relationship goals for anybody looking for the same.

10 Black Couples We Love! was originally published on newsone.com