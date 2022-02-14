Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Supermodel, actress, philanthropist, and businesswoman Naomi Campbell is proof that you can achieve anything if you really want it. The I Feel Pretty actress announced the arrival of her first child in the Spring of 2021. At 50-years-old, she became a mother via surrogacy.

Now, almost one year later, Campbell gave us a glimpse into motherhood in British Vogue’s March 2022 issue.

In an Instagram post the publication wrote, “The incomparable @Naomi is the star of @BritishVogue’s March 2022 cover – and she’s got company. After keeping her path to motherhood almost totally private, the 51-year-old is introducing her baby daughter to the world for the very first time. “She wasn’t adopted, she’s my child,” the beloved British supermodel tells @SarahHarris. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands Tuesday 22 February, and click the link in bio to read the interview in full.

#NaomiCampbell wears all @MaisonValentino and vintage rings by @FD_Gallery, photographed by #StevenMeisel and styled by #JoeMcKenna, with hair by @GuidoPalau, make-up by @PatMcGrathReal, nails by @JinSoonChoi and production by @ProdN_ArtAndCommerce.”

The interview takes a deep dive into Campbell’s quest to define motherhood on her terms. One thing is for sure, the dotting mama to a nine-month-old baby girl is in love with her creation.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” she told British Vogue, proudly. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking,” she says, adding, “I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Campbell discusses walking the runway at age 51, her latest role as a Global Brand Ambassador for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, and her upcoming docuseries for Apple TV+, The Supermodels, but her most prized accomplishment is motherhood.

“My daughter comes first,” she says. “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?” Does she want more? “Why not?” she says, laughing. “Why not?”

We love this for Campbell. It’s great to witness this side of her, and it’s inspirational to women who want to become mothers after 40.

DON’T MISS…

Naomi Campbell Welcomes Her First Child At The Age Of 50

Naomi Campbell Looks Ageless At The British Vogue X Tiffany & Co Event For London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell Gives Us A Tutorial On How To Effectively Remove Your Makeup

Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: