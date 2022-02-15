Wendy Williams Claims Money Battle With Wells Fargo Was ‘Financial Exploitation’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Wendy Williams is firing back against Wells Fargo after the financial institution froze her assets earlier this week. The star’s former financial adviser Lori Schiller claimed that she wasn’t in a clear mind state to manage her own finances, but now, the daytime talk show host is denying the allegations. In a statement released by her attorney, LaShawn Thomas, Wendy said that she wasn’t being financially exploited and that she was absolutely “fine.”

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Thomas said on Feb. 11, according to Entertainment Tonight. Thomas claimed that the former shock jock’s advisor was creating “false narratives.”

“Wendy had to, unfortunately, bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf,” the statement read. “Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend.”

On Friday, Wendy filed a legal letter to the court slamming Wells Fargo for denying her access to her account “for weeks” without notice and with zero explanation. Wendy claimed that she suffered financial hardship “due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.”

The former radio host also filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, demanding for the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and to give her “access to any and all accompanying statements.” The New Jersey native said that she wanted to prohibit the financial institution “from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld” from her business accounts and her own personal account.

Wells Fargo issued a statement saying that they were “open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like,” but the judge has not reached a final verdict as of yet.

In the lengthy statement, Wendy’s attorney stressed that the 57-year-old’s ongoing health struggles with Graves disease and her thyroid were on the mend, but earlier this week, Schiller referred to the “Ask Wendy” author as an “incapacitated person,” noting how the star was a victim of “undue influence.” In court docs, the mother of one said that she terminated Schiller due to her “malfeasance in relation to [Williams’] accounts and [her] improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.”

Wendy also argued that Wells Fargo continues to seek guidance from the terminated advisor even though they are aware she no longer handles her finances. Wells Fargo claimed that they were doing what they felt was in the best interest of the star amid her ongoing health troubles.

