The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy Williams Claims Money Battle With Wells Fargo Was ‘Financial Exploitation’

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Wendy Williams is firing back against Wells Fargo after the financial institution froze her assets earlier this week. The star’s former financial adviser Lori Schiller claimed that she wasn’t in a clear mind state to manage her own finances, but now, the daytime talk show host is denying the allegations. In a statement released by her attorney, LaShawn Thomas, Wendy said that she wasn’t being financially exploited and that she was absolutely “fine.” 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: Wendy Williams Reportedly Has Assets Frozen, Dementia Suspicions Rising

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” Thomas said on Feb. 11, according to Entertainment Tonight. Thomas claimed that the former shock jock’s advisor was creating “false narratives.”

“Wendy had to, unfortunately, bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf,” the statement read. “Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend.”

On Friday, Wendy filed a legal letter to the court slamming Wells Fargo for denying her access to her account “for weeks” without notice and with zero explanation. Wendy claimed that she suffered financial hardship “due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.” 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The former radio host also filed for a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, demanding for the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and to give her “access to any and all accompanying statements.” The New Jersey native said that she wanted to prohibit the financial institution “from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld” from her business accounts and her own personal account.

Wells Fargo issued a statement saying that they were “open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like,” but the judge has not reached a final verdict as of yet.

In the lengthy statement, Wendy’s attorney stressed that the 57-year-old’s ongoing health struggles with Graves disease and her thyroid were on the mend, but earlier this week, Schiller referred to the “Ask Wendy” author as an “incapacitated person,” noting how the star was a victim of “undue influence.”  In court docs, the mother of one said that she terminated Schiller due to her “malfeasance in relation to [Williams’] accounts and [her] improper conduct in relation to their professional relationship.”

Wendy also argued that Wells Fargo continues to seek guidance from the terminated advisor even though they are aware she no longer handles her finances. Wells Fargo claimed that they were doing what they felt was in the best interest of the star amid her ongoing health troubles.

RELATED: Sources Say Wendy Williams Is “Crazy Jealous” Of Sherri Shepherd’s Ratings Rise

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd To Become Wendy Williams’ Permanent Replacement, Show Name May Change

RELATED: Wendy Williams New Health Update Alleges Memory Loss, Inability To Dress Herself & Spiraling Functionality

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline Hernandez, Twitter Reacts

20 photos Launch gallery

Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline Hernandez, Twitter Reacts

Continue reading Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline Hernandez, Twitter Reacts

Things Get Spicy Between Wendy Williams & Joseline Hernandez, Twitter Reacts

[caption id="attachment_966868" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] Joseline Hernandez has been in the news of late due to the success of her Joseline’s Cabaret reality show series. Hernandez was a recent guest on The Wendy Williams Show and the pair got into it just a bit, which has Twitter reacting in kind. As the episode hasn’t aired in most markets, the reactions we’ve seen on Twitter thus far are from clips fans have posted along with their observations of the perceived shade between Hernandez and Williams. The two are familiar with one another as Hernandez has been a guest on the show in its live format.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! In the episode set to air Wednesday (April 28), fans say that the testiness of the conversation was notable considering that Hernandez has been a “Hot Topic” recipient in the past. From what we can ascertain, it appears that Hernandez felt that Williams undersold the success of Joseline’s Cabaret, which most might know from the chilling “double homicide” viral moment. The Zeus Network series is definitely a popular one, which Hernandez proudly proclaimed as being number one in its market, but it appears that Williams didn’t agree with the assessment. As a result, the clip that has surfaced by way of one Twitter user seems to be about Hernandez wanting Williams to recognize her success rather than tear her down. According to some observers, Hernandez should’ve opted to skip the show if she was looking for approval from the popular media personality. When the episode is uploaded to the show’s website or YouTube, we’ll come back with more breakdown of the chat. For now, check out the reactions from Twitter. UPDATE: The interview segment featuring Joseline Hernandez is now live and running on The Wendy Williams Show. Check it out below. — Photo: Getty SEE ALSO: Method Man’s Wife Has Some Words For Wendy Williams LisaRaye Said This About Draya Michele Or Joseline Hernandez Reviving Her Role In The Player's Club [WATCH]  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Wendy Williams Claims Money Battle With Wells Fargo Was ‘Financial Exploitation’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close