Erykah Badu Drops Limited Edition Incense To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of ‘Baduizm’

In honor of the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Baduizm, Erykah Badu released a limited edition version of her Badu Pussy Premium Incense called “Underwater Pussy.”

The new drop, released at 2:22 p.m. CST on Feb. 11, consists of handmade and sun-dried incense created with essential oils and herbs, as detailed on the mystical musician’s Badu World Market website. In addition, the incense packaging features art by multidisciplinary illustrator Jackie Musial.

Each incense package costs $60 and comes with 20 sticks per box.

Badu showed off Underwater Pussy’s packaging in a video posted shortly before the product’s surprise release last Friday. On the front of the box of her newest addition to the Badu Pussy line, the songstress dons a camo-print headwrap. On the back is inscribed “Baduizm 25,” highlighting the singer’s Grammy-winning 1997 album, which continues to be regarded as a cultural reset. It included iconic songs loved by old and new Badu fans alike, such as “On & On,” “Otherside of the Game” and “Next Lifetime.”

Badu Pussy’s first incense drop, sold out in just 19 minutes back in early 2020.

The singer’s previously described the scent of Badu Pussy as an “olfactory tribute” to what she refers to as her “superpower.”

To create the fragrance, Badu — who now says she prefers going commando — shared that she burned some of her underwear to get the essence of her vaginal scent.

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it,” Badu recalled.

“There’s an urban legend that my pussy changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives,” she additionally mentioned in an interview with 10 Magazine.

As of now, Underwater Pussy isn’t sold out just yet. However, since it’s limited-edition, we recommend copping your pack soon if you’re interested.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

