Hot Spot: Dr. Dre Speaks On The Super Bowl Halftime Performance & Shares What Part Had To Be Changed

We still can’t get over that epic Super Bowl Halftime Show!

For today’s “Hot Spot” report, Da Brat reflects on the game-changing performance now that Dr. Dre has revealed some behind-the-scenes information on how his production came to life.

From what had to be removed to the much-talked-about move Eminem pulled that gained support on social media, Dre was very candid about how the pieces fell together to bring us what some are even arguing is the GOAT of halftime performances.

Let us know what you think, in addition to whether or not The Game was wrongly left off Dre’s West Coast lineup, by listening to the “Hot Spot” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Hot Spot: Dr. Dre Speaks On The Super Bowl Halftime Performance & Shares What Part Had To Be Changed

