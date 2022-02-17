Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin Klein

Solange took to Instagram to show off her toned abs while modeling Calvin Klein.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
MTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Solange’s return to Instagram after her 4-month hiatus has been everything and recently the songstress took to the platform again to show off her toned abs while wearing her all-white Calvin Kleins.

The beauty posed in the water while wearing a white cropped t-shirt and matching white bikini briefs. She showed off her toned abs in the process as she held her hands over her head. She wore her dark brown locs in a naturally curled hairstyle and looked just as peaceful as the backdrop as she posed for the ‘Gram.

🖤#mycalvins @calvinklein 🖤” she captioned the IG photo. Check it out below.

“Love you beauty❤,” one of the 35-year-old’s IG followers wrote underneath the gorgeous photo while another commented, “…she’s always controlled the wave. 🧜🏽‍♀️🤎” and another said, “Solange heals in peace and comes back the goat… Never fails ❤❤❤.”

But this wasn’t the only time Solange took to Instagram to show off all-white Calvin Kleins. Earlier this week, the soulful crooner took to the ‘Gram again to post another look, this time wearing an all-white Calvin Klein bralette top and matching briefs and trousers. She wore her hair in the same, naturally curly hairstyle and posed looking very peaceful in the ocean waters. Check it out below.

We’re loving Solange’s stylish return to Instagram!

Don’t miss… 

10 Times Solange Knowles Was Our Style Muse

Solange Makes A Stylish Return To Instagram After A 4 Month Hiatus

 

Solange Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Calvin Klein  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close