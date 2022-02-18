Not Fired: Cleveland Cop On Video Kicking Kneeling Black Man Stays On Police Payroll

An East Cleveland police officer was caught on camera kicking a black man in the back while he was complying with the officer’s demands. According to Police Chief Scott Gardner, the officer has been placed on administrative leave but will stay on police payroll through a collective bargaining agreement.
MORE: Ohio Principal, School Worker Fired After Video Shows 9-Year-Old Black Girl Forced To Eat From Garbage
The incident began when officer Ian McInnes approached the black man outside of Best Steak N Gyros House in East Cleveland. He ordered the man to get on the ground or he would get tased. But the viral video, as well as the police bodycam show the man complying with the officer’s demands.
Once the man was knelled to the ground, Officer McInnes kicked him in the small of his back, jolting him forward until his face smacked against the concrete.
Immediately after the video went viral, Chief Gardner quickly ordered an investigation. “I advised internal affairs to commence an administrative investigation only because we actually had not had a complaint from the party,” said Gardner in a statement to Cleveland.com.
Bodycam footage of the incident has been released to the public, but we must warn you that the video contains explicit language.
According to the investigation, McInnes took the man to University Hospital for evaluation. He did not arrest the man, but believed he was either under the influence of drugs or mentally ill. McInnes also allegedly told the man that he was, “Lucky you didn’t meet my dog. The last person had to have reconstructive surgery on his arm.”
Administrative leave is something, but it ain’t much. Without a viral video, we probably wouldn’t even have paid leave. Accountability can’t come if the paychecks don’t stop. Officers who go out of their way to terrorize the very people they’re sworn to protect should be fired on the spot. Anything else is putting a bandaid on a gaping wound.
Ian McInnes will continue to stay on paid leave pending his excessive use of force investigation.
Black Man Files Lawsuit Accusing Ohio Police Officers Of Detaining Him For A Crime A White Man Was Suspected Of
Ohio State Football Team Staffer Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Enforce Team's 'No Hoodie' Rule
Ohio Republicans Ignore Opportunity To 'Restore Voters' Faith Democratic Process' In Passing Highly Partisan Congressional Maps
Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared
Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared
1. Devonia Inman, wrongly convicted for murder and robbery
1 of 19
BIG NEWS: After 23 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Devonia Inman walked out of prison today in Augusta, GA. Here he is with his parents, Dinah and David Ray. Story to come @theintercept. pic.twitter.com/mATpYRXkls— Liliana Segura (@LilianaSegura) December 20, 2021
2. Kevin Strickland, exonerated after wrongful conviction for murderSource:GoFundMe/Tricia Rojo Bushnell 2 of 19
3. Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil IslamSource:Getty 3 of 19
4. Juwan Deering
4 of 19
Juwan Deering is hugging his daughter after serving 15 years in prison. Hear from him at noon. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/BgnpPbJxYo— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarrySReports) September 30, 2021
5. Herbert Alford
5 of 19
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
6. Walter Forbes
6 of 19
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
7. Termaine Joseph Hicks
7 of 19
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
8. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
8 of 19
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
9. Calvin BrightSource:WUSA9 9 of 19
10. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
10 of 19
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
11. Theophalis Wilson
11 of 19
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
12. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
12 of 19
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
13. Deandre Charles
13 of 19
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
14. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
14 of 19
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
15. Anthony Ray Hinton
15 of 19
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.— City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
16. Lamar Johnson
16 of 19
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
17. Wilbert Jones
17 of 19
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
18. Xavier DavisSource:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 18 of 19
19. Huwe Burton
19 of 19
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
