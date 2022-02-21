Arts & Entertainment
Jordyn Woods Is Twinning In Matching Fur Coats With Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are our relationship goals this week as the duo stepped out in a matching fur ensemble during All-Star Weekend.

Jordyn Woods Naughty And Nice

Source: Jordyn Woods Instagram / Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Jordyn Woods was recently spotted out and about during All-Star Weekend in a matching fur coat look with her baller boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns that was everything!

The social influencer took to Instagram to show off her and her boo’s matching looks as they wore the Daniel’s Leather fur coat looks to perfection. The couple also sported matching ensembles underneath the knee-length coat, both wearing white shirts, blue jeans, and tan snow boots. Jordyn added a New York Yankees fitted cap along with a $5,500 Balenciaga Hourglass bag that was covered in crystals to accessorize her look as she showed off her bouncy bob.

Check the fashionable looks out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only people loving the look on the couple as many of Jordy’s 12.3 million Instagram followers flooded her Instagram comments with their stamps of approvals. “love loveeeee y’all 🥰🥰🥰,” wrote one fan while another said, “COLD!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” while others left a plethora of heart eye, flame, and red heart emojis to express their love for the fashionable look.

The social media star and NBA Baller have been making headlines and giving us couple’s goals ever since they went public with their relationship almost two years ago. The fashionable duo celebrated their first anniversary last May after beginning a romantic relationship at the height of the pandemic after being best friends for many years.

Jordyn Woods Reveals She Feels 'Oversexualized' On The Internet

Jordyn Woods Shuts The Internet Down In A Racy Sheer Jumpsuit

 

