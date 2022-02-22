Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Serena Williams’ Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring

Grab your wallets and secure some WiFi because Serena's latest collection is CAYUTE!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Serena Williams launched her Best Dressed collection on the synchronic day of 02/22/2022. The Tennis pro, fashion designer, and future bodybuilder took to Instagram to announce her latest creations, inspired by strong women everywhere.

In her post she wrote, “New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now. 📷 by @a_kid_named_trav”

Williams’ collection comes just as shoppers start to prepare their spring and summer wardrobes. Showing up as your best self is easy to do in her latest line. The dresses, which range in vibrant colors and fun shapes, accentuate the curves of all women, no matter the size.

In a promotional video, Williams gives another glimpse of the colorful collection. “I can’t imagine not doing my best. Not giving 100% to everything that I do? That’s not Serena. And what I’m wearing always plays a part,” Williams says as she and the other models pose for the camera.

So far, Williams is considered the greatest athlete of all time, she’s designed her own jewelry collection, and she’s developed a successful clothing line. It’s great to see her dominate in both of her passions. You can shop the Best Dressed collection here. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you adding any of these dresses to your spring and summer wardrobe?

DON’T MISS…

Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Were Stylishly Twinning In David Koma At The King Richard Premiere

Serena Williams Supports Her Hubby In A Hot $399 Alamour The Label Asymmetric Cocktail Dress

Venus And Serena Williams Talk Freedom In Harper’s BAZAAR’s Legacy Issue

5 Times Serena Williams Served Matching Mommy Goals With Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr

Serena Williams’ Latest Best Dressed Collection Is Perfect For The Spring  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close