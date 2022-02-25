According to NBC4i, Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
Although the week’s cases are slightly higher than last week’s 3,460, they’re only the second-smallest weekly increase this school year since NBC4 began tracking in September.
Like with Ohio’s cases overall, those reported among school students and staff have dropped dramatically since a peak in January. Just a month ago, schools reported 23,354 new cases, more than six times higher than Thursday’s count.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-19-cases-again-under-4000-this-week/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Black History Month – “Cincinnati’s Black Pearls: Rare Gems, No Longer Hidden”
- Marsai Martin Makes Her Runway Debut During Milan Fashion Week
- Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards
- Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One Thing You Have To Do Before You Die?! [WATCH]
- Tea Party: Wendy Williams May Be Starting A Podcast + Kim Kardashian Asks The Courts To Be Single
- Florida House Passes “Don’t Say Gay” & Anti-CRT Bills That Limit Lessons On Race & Gender
- Jay-Z Fragrance Lawsuit Comes To An End With $4.5 Million Ruling In His Favor
- Boston White Woman Pleas To Viciously Attacking Mother And 15-Year-Old Daughter For Speaking Spanish, Gets Probation
- Mask Mandates Dropped In Two Central Ohio School Districts!
- Barack Obama Calls For Worldwide Condemnation Of Russia For Ukraine Invasion
- Ohio school COVID-19 cases again under 4,000 this week
Ohio school COVID-19 cases again under 4,000 this week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com