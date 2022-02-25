Ohio
Mask Mandates Dropped In Two Central Ohio School Districts!

With COVID-19 still plaguing the world, many requirements and mandates are slowly dissipating. Two different school districts found in central Ohio have decided to cease and desist their mask mandates. The two school districts are Groveport Madison and Worthington.

Both districts dropped mandates for all students and staff and they may not be the only districts found in central Ohio following this trend.

During a recent school board meeting, the Groveport Madison district will only recommend mask usage. This coming on the heels of the districts most recent update, reflecting only one active COVID-19 case.

In Worthington, the only item discussed during their school board meeting was the mask mandate.

The agenda item stated, “…that the Worthington City School District Board of Education require indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, parents and visitors on school district grounds, regardless of vaccination status, through February 27, 2022, and following that date, universal mask wearing on school grounds is not required. Passengers and drivers continue to be required to wear masks while on school transportation, subject to the CDC’s January 29, 2021 Order, its exclusions and its exemptions.”

The Worthington school board decided starting Monday, masks will not be required.

1,323 new cases were reported statewide by The Ohio Department of Health just Wednesday.

