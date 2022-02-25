LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna is still giving us high fashion maternity looks and we’re here for it!

Last night, the 34-year-old mommy-to-be was spotted in Milan at a Gucci fashion show wearing an all-Gucci look. For her ensemble, the fashion queen donned a lace and leather crop top look that showed off her growing baby bump. She paired the look with baggy black zip-up pants and a purple fur shawl that she wore dropped around her arms. She added a silver headdress on her head and wore a dangly necklace that graced the top of her belly. As for her makeup, she donned purple eyeshadow to match the purple fur shawl and rocked a red glossy lip to the high fashion look.

Check out the look below via Fashion Bomb Daily.

But this wasn’t the only look of Rih Rih’s that we loved recently. A few weeks ago, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky for a Savage X Fenty store opening event in Los Angeles where she turned heads all night long in a custom all-red leather wrap coat look designed by Maison Alaia and styled by Jahleel Weaver. The look was paired with custom red sandals by Amina Muaddi and the beaut wore the coat’s hood slightly over her head to reveal that she was wearing her hair in a low ponytail parted over to one side. Here, she kept her jewelry to a minimum, only wearing small hoop earrings while letting the look speak for itself.

Check it out below.

Safe to say that we’re obsessed with Rihanna’s maternity style!

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In An All Gucci Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

