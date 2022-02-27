Arts & Entertainment
Kerry Washington Is Radiant In A Yellow Couture Gown At 2022 SAG Awards

Kerry Washington is winning when it comes to serving looks this weekend and she just stole the show at the 2022 SAG Awards in this gorgeous yellow gown.

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Kerry Washington is simply breathtaking!

The actress is on the scene for another night of red carpet fashion after last night’s NAACP Image Awards and as usual, she didn’t come to play! For tonight’s SAG Awards, the beauty looked radiant in a yellow Celia Kritharioti Spring 2022 Couture gown.

The strapless gown featured a slight bulge at the thigh which elongated into a mini train that trailed behind Kerry’s every move. She accessorized the glamourous look with dainty jewelry and donned a pink lip and matching yellow clutch for the affair. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in tight curls that were parted over to one side to frame her gorgeous face.

The actress took to Instagram to show off the effortless look, posting a series of photos to show off her glam up close as well as the full length of the dress. Check it out below.

The actress also shared a fun IG Reel of herself getting ready for the big evening, starting off bare-faced and beautiful as she sat in a makeup chair and got fully ready for the night. “It’s all coming #SAG to me now 💛✨,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Kerry is two for two when it comes to serving looks this weekend as the beauty also turned heads at last night’s NAACP Image Awards when she donned a stunning Zuhair Murad pink gown. For this look, she kept her makeup soft and pink to match the dress and added a statement necklace and ring to enhance the stunning look. Check it out below.

Which look is your favorite?

