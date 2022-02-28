What’s Trending: The CDC Says It’s Ok To Ditch Your Mask, Are You Open To Going Maskless? [WATCH]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending: The CDC Says It's Ok To Ditch Your Mask, Are You Open To Going Maskless?

Avoiding COVID-19 over the past two years has seen countless health updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to properly go about it, which at the core includes wearing a face mask.

Now that mask mandates are being diminished by the CDC, will you be going maskless like we did “back in the day”?

Based on an in-studio vote, majority of the RSMS crew are opting to keep them on until further notice. Gary is even keeping his on while in the car by himself, but that’s a story for another day. Our callers seemed to agree as well, with most people deciding to take their health into their own hands as it probably always should’ve been.

Join the conversation happening in “Trending Topics” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

