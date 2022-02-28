Fashion & Style
Draya Michele Poses On Instagram In Mugler x Jimmy Choo Boots

Draya Michele took to Instagram to serve a look in a pair of Mugler x Jimmy Choo boots that we love!

Draya Michele took to Instagram today to give us fashion gals when she posed in a high fashion ensemble that we love!

In an Instagram carousel, the reality star and social media influencer wore a black, cut-out Cou Cou dress and paired the look with fierce, thigh high pointed-toe Mugler x Jimmy Choo boots. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing small gold hoop earrings in her ears and a few rings on her fingers. She wore her hair in a high, slicked-back bun and served face as she posed for her impromptu IG photoshoot.

Bad kitty,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below. 

But this wasn’t the only time this month that the Mint Swim designer sent the Internet into a frenzy. Just a few weeks ago, she took to the platform to show off her bikini body when she posed in a neon pink and orange two-piece beach look that featured a criss-cross keyhole crop top and matching skirt. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit with circle detailing at the waist to show off her toned legs and thighs while the crop-top showed off the beauty’s toned abs. For this look, she also wore her hair in a slicked-back braid and rocked minimal jewelry for the sexy beach look.

Check it out below.

We’re just loving Draya’s style lately!

Draya Michele Poses On Instagram In Mugler x Jimmy Choo Boots

