LaKeith Stanfield Covers The Spring 2022 Issue Of Replica Man Magazine

It's giving modern-day Prince vibes, and we STAN!

"Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary" Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

LaKeith Stanfield flexed his modeling chops for the Spring 2022 issue of Replica Man Magazine. The actor wore a larger-than-life afro as he gave a smoldering gaze on the cover.

The magazine’s 10th issue showcased the Atlanta star’s eclectic taste in fashion, which rides a fine line of androgyny.

Replica Man gave us a sneak peek of their upcoming cover. In a post they wrote,

“Our new issue – our 10th Issue Spring 2022 #outsoon In this issue 1st cover with LaKeith Stanfield

‘I approach everything as if it’s my last day on earth. 100 percent ambition and preparation meets decades of soul searching and spirit reaping.’ from LaKeith in a conversation with Mahoro Seward

LaKeith wears all clothes #saintlaurent by #anthonyvaccarello#SS22

Photography #JustinFrench

Interview #MahoroSeward

Styling #JulieRagolia

Stanfield also posted an image from the shoot to his Instagram page. In the shot, captured by photographer Justin French, the 30-year-old actor sat casually in an all-black ensemble. Clad in a durag, tank top, embroidered blazer, and knee-high lace stockings, California native beautifully blurred gender lines.

In an alternative cover, Stanfield sat on a vintage chair, dressed in black pants, platform boots, and an orange silk duster.

It’s giving modern-day Prince vibes, and I STAN! I have a fond appreciation for men who go against the grain and dabble in androgyny with confidence. The 10th issue of Replica Man will be out this Spring. Until then, what do you think of these photos?

Also On 100.3:
