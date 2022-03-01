He’s A Bad Boy: Fans Hilariously React To Diddy Amidst “Making The Band” Clips Resurfacing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When looking back at the history of reality TV, there are certain moments that we can’t ignore.

Whether it’s because they tugged at our hearts emotionally or because they had us crying laughing from a good place, we’ll always remember them.

There were a number of those moments that took place on ABC/MTV‘s Making The Band.

The show, which was created by Lou Pearlman, Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray and Andrew Marek, is a reality television show that existed in separate iterations, each focusing on a specific music act.

All seasons besides the first one were overseen by Diddy, who acted as the man of the house who made the final decision on who would be in the band.

After a few clips from the show resurfaced online yesterday, fans immediately took a stroll down memory lane to discuss what they thought about Sean Combs and the way he treated the contestants on the show.

Fans specifically referenced Diddy constantly shutting down the studio, having the competitors have R&B sing-offs, and his sometimes outlandish requests for food. As usual with Black Twitter, the jokes were plentiful.

The show didn’t only spawn jokes though. It upstarted the careers of O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane, Day 26 and Donnie Klang.

The show was scheduled to make a return in 2020, but was put on halt due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and never came to fruition.

What were your favorite moments from Making The Band?

Would you be here for the show returning in 2022?

Be sure to let us know in the comments.

