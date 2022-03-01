Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

He’s A Bad Boy: Fans Hilariously React To Diddy Amidst “Making The Band” Clips Resurfacing

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

When looking back at the history of reality TV, there are certain moments that we can’t ignore.

Da BandSource: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Whether it’s because they tugged at our hearts emotionally or because they had us crying laughing from a good place, we’ll always remember them.

There were a number of those moments that took place on ABC/MTV‘s Making The Band.

MTV's "Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter" Live Finale

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

The show, which was created by Lou Pearlman, Mary-Ellis Bunim, Jonathan Murray and Andrew Marek, is a reality television show that existed in separate iterations, each focusing on a specific music act.

All seasons besides the first one were overseen by Diddy, who acted as the man of the house who made the final decision on who would be in the band.

After a few clips from the show resurfaced online yesterday, fans immediately took a stroll down memory lane to discuss what they thought about Sean Combs and the way he treated the contestants on the show.

Fans specifically referenced Diddy constantly shutting down the studio, having the competitors have R&B sing-offs, and his sometimes outlandish requests for food. As usual with Black Twitter, the jokes were plentiful.

The show didn’t only spawn jokes though. It upstarted the careers of O-Town, Da Band, Danity Kane, Day 26 and Donnie Klang.

MTV's "Making The Band 4" Season Finale Event

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The show was scheduled to make a return in 2020, but was put on halt due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and never came to fruition.

What were your favorite moments from Making The Band?

Would you be here for the show returning in 2022?

Be sure to let us know in the comments.

He’s A Bad Boy: Fans Hilariously React To Diddy Amidst “Making The Band” Clips Resurfacing  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close