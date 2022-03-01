News
Biden’s State Of The Union Address Ignored Black America, Critics Say

From calling for the police to be funded to making fleeting references to issues that disproportionately affect Black people, the president's speech left much to be desired.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Pool / Getty

President Joe Biden delivered a strong, middle-of-the-road State of the Union address on Tuesday night seemingly aimed at galvanizing moderate, bipartisan support that still managed to be glaringly devoid of any real mention of issues specifically facing Black America.

It was tantamount to making a U-turn from the pro-Black lane Biden has been cruising in since the 2020 campaign trail after he made repeated appeals for support from the Black voters who ultimately secured his election. The speech even included language espoused by the same Republicans who have tirelessly and repeatedly blocked legislation that would address the very issues polling shows are of the utmost importance to Black America.

MORE: Meet Joseph ‘JoJo’ Burgess, Steelworker Who Is Jill Biden’s Lone Black Guest At State Of The Union 2022 Address

Journalist Charles Blow noted on the Black News Channel that Biden made strong remarks about Black people during his speech marking his first 100 days in office. But on Tuesday night — a little more than one year in the White house — Biden said “not one word” about Black people, Blow said while finding irony in how the president went from lamenting the murder of George Floyd to calling for funding the police during his address.

While Biden made fleeting mentions of hot-button topics like police reform, voting rights, abortion laws, the widening racial wealth gap, and HBCUs, for him to fail to place them, at least in part, in the Black American experience, in particular, could have a disastrous effect for the president and Democrats alike as the crucial midterm election season progresses.

Biden said the U.S. must secure borders and “fix the immigration system” without even acknowledging the racist violence against Haitians by U.S. Border Patrol, for example.

Even more glaring, Biden called for the police to be funded just two days removed from a month — Black History Month, no less — that saw Minneapolis police execute Amir Locke courtesy of a no-knock warrant and a lenient prison sentence for former police officer Kim Potter for killing unarmed Black motorist Daunte Wright.

To discuss all of the above while ignoring the related urgency for Black Americans, in particular, could come across as a snub at best, to put it mildly.

That was the sentiment expressed by Judith Browne Dianis, executive director of Advancement Project, a civil rights group.

“President Biden’s remarks on policing failed to present a new vision for public safety. We can’t keep relying on recycled ideas that endanger our communities or increase funding to bloated police budgets,” Dianis said in part of a statement emailed to NewsOne. “Our communities deserve to live in a world that is free and safe from the violence and racism inherent in policing.”

In spite of the above, there were a small handful of notable instances in which Black people were the focus.

Keep reading to find the few Blackest moments of the State of the Union address.

Vice President Kamala Harris

In a historic first, State of the Union viewers saw Kamala Harris holding court directly behind Biden during his entire speech. The gravity of the moment was hard to deny, especially as Women’s History Month kicked off.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Pool / Getty

Rep. Lucy McBath

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath had a moment Tuesday night as Biden was calling for the gun violence to be addressed. While the president did not mention McBath or her plight as a mother grieving the 2012 shooting death of her son, Jordan Davis, over loud music, the Democratic Congresswoman could be seen reacting to Biden’s words that clearly hit home for her.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Biden took a few moments to tout his historic pick for the U.S. Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and called for the swift confirmation of someone who stands to become the first black woman Supreme Court justice.

“Tonight marked a great moment in our nation’s history as President Biden spoke about his exceptionally qualified nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to our nation’s highest court,” People For the American Way President Ben Jealous said in a statement. “Judge Jackson is an outstanding nominee with matchless credentials. The millions who heard the president speak tonight can be proud of this nomination and we look forward to Judge Jackson’s swift confirmation.”

Joseph “JoJo” Burgess

Pittsburgh-area steelworker Joseph “JoJo” Burgess was first lady Jill Biden’s special guest in her viewing box and got a shout out from the president because of it. He was the lone Black guest out of eight people invited by the first lady.

But that’s pretty much as “Black” as the State of the Union address got.

Was anyone expecting Biden to don a dashiki and kneel to mirror the Democrats’ performative gestures toward Black America? Probably not.

But could the president have done a better job acknowledging the group of loyal supporters to whom the lion’s share of his campaign promises has gone unfulfilled; a group whose help Democrats will likely be calling on in a few short months? Probably so.

This is America.

Vowing Kamala Harris Will Be His 2024 Running Mate, Biden Addresses Black Voters In Wide-Ranging Press Conference

Senate Receives Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Nomination Amid Calls To Expedite Confirmation

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

Biden's State Of The Union Address Ignored Black America, Critics Say  was originally published on newsone.com

