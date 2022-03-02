Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Zoë﻿ Kravitz Serves Big Purr In A Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress At ‘The Batman’ World Premiere

The feline-inspired custom Oscar de la Renta gown is serving big PURR.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Zoe Kravitz in Black gown at "The Batman" World Premiere

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Zoë Kravitz lit up the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman film, scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The actress, who will star as Catwoman, has been making her rounds, but this latest appearance proves her fashion claws are out and ready to slay.

Zoe Kravitz in black gown at "The Batman" World Premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The actress looked stunning in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, which featured a lace-up corset and cat-shaped ears on the bust. Kravitz wore minimal accessories, allowing the focus to be on her feline-inspired floor-length gown.

close up Shot of Zoe Kravitz at "The Batman" World Premiere

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

The Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonnet hybrid went for a soft glam beauty look that highlighted her ethereal face. She wore a subtle cat eye with her thick brows shaped to perfection. Her hair was pulled back with her bangs neatly swooped to the side. From head-to-toe, Kravitz is serving big PURR for the felines.

The actress is part of an elite group of women who have played Catwoman in previous years. Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Halle Berry graciously played the role, and now Kravitz will call the shots in The Batman. You can catch the film on March 4, 2022. Until then, what do you think? Are you loving this red carpet look?

DON’T MISS…

Zoë Kravitz’s Sizzling Saint Laurent Gown At ‘The Batman’ Premiere Lives Up To The Catwoman Hype

Zoë Kravitz Rocks A Bad A** Black Leather Trench In ‘Catwoman’ Sneak Peek

Lewk Of The Week: Zoë Kravitz Is A Golden Goddess At The BAFTAs In Saint Laurent

Zoë﻿ Kravitz Serves Big Purr In A Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress At ‘The Batman’ World Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close