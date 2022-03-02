LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Zoë Kravitz lit up the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman film, scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. The actress, who will star as Catwoman, has been making her rounds, but this latest appearance proves her fashion claws are out and ready to slay.

The actress looked stunning in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, which featured a lace-up corset and cat-shaped ears on the bust. Kravitz wore minimal accessories, allowing the focus to be on her feline-inspired floor-length gown.

The Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonnet hybrid went for a soft glam beauty look that highlighted her ethereal face. She wore a subtle cat eye with her thick brows shaped to perfection. Her hair was pulled back with her bangs neatly swooped to the side. From head-to-toe, Kravitz is serving big PURR for the felines.

The actress is part of an elite group of women who have played Catwoman in previous years. Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Halle Berry graciously played the role, and now Kravitz will call the shots in The Batman. You can catch the film on March 4, 2022. Until then, what do you think? Are you loving this red carpet look?

DON’T MISS…

Zoë Kravitz’s Sizzling Saint Laurent Gown At ‘The Batman’ Premiere Lives Up To The Catwoman Hype

Zoë Kravitz Rocks A Bad A** Black Leather Trench In ‘Catwoman’ Sneak Peek

Lewk Of The Week: Zoë Kravitz Is A Golden Goddess At The BAFTAs In Saint Laurent

Zoë﻿ Kravitz Serves Big Purr In A Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress At ‘The Batman’ World Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: