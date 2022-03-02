Deyjah Harris Takes To Instagram To Open Up About Self Harm And Mental Health: ‘Take Care Of Yourself, Ok?’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message about self-harm and mental help, opening up to her followers about her struggles with the issue in honor of Self-injury/Self-harm Awareness Day. In the post, the social media influencer shared a vulnerable message in the caption, telling her followers that she “sees them” and can “empathize” with their pain.

“I had to experience this to be able to help someone else that is or will deal with this,” she wrote. “I mean we hurt so that we can help others heal from that same pain, right? I don’t need any sympathy.”

She continued, “a lot of people don’t talk about the fact that there are multiple forms of self-harm, so for those of you that can’t relate to cutting but you can relate to other forms, iI see you too and you’re not alone, TRUST me when I say that.. but let me tell you this, don’t you dare spend the rest of your life hiding who you are/what you’ve been through.”

She then shared words of encouragement for anybody struggling with their mental health, telling her followers, “Your story can + will save so many lives, and you don’t even know it yet. There is nothing that any of you can NOT talk to/tell me about. I told you this was a nonjudgmental and safe space, and I mean that sincerely. Although this is only for one day, every day is a good day to bring awareness to self-harm or mental health in general, especially in the black community. I love you/you are loved, you are seen, you MATTER, and you deserve everything good in the world. don’t you ever forget or doubt that….take care of yourself, ok? have a great week ”

Although Harris comes from a famous family and has lots of celebrity friends, she has never been one to bask in the spotlight. She uses her platform in a meaningful way which speaks to her authenticity. This post makes her relatable, and her fans agreed.

One social media user wrote, “I don’t think there’s a celebrity child i appreciate more than you. How real you are, how humble you came to be! Through the trials and tribulations that women face, you came out as you! I love you, I thank you, and most of all I see you too ”

Another responded, “So beautiful on the inside and out. I admire and appreciate your courage and allowing to be so transparent because you never know who else you’re helping- so thank you, Queen!!! Love you ”

“I relate to this so much. Thank you sooooo much for taking the time and having the courage to speak about such a sensitive, yet extremely important topic. I really needed this today. Not nearly enough people talk about it. Thank you ,” said another fan.

Huge shootout to Harris for publicly sharing her struggles. This post likely helped a lot of people who have gone through, or are still going through the same thing. What do you think?

