Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’

Cardi B is giving cozy fashion in her latest ensemble as styled by her hubby, Offset.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B is known for her trendy style and working with some of the biggest stylists in the industry. But now, she’s giving the fashion reins over to her husband, Offset, who styled her for her latest look, and we love it!

Taking to Instagram, the “Money” rapper donned a cozy yet cute black, white and red sweatsuit. She paired the look with shiny red leather booties and red glasses which she wore on the bride of her nose. She rocked her hair in a side part, slicked back hairstyle, and donned minimal jewelry, only wearing her signature long nails in the color blue to add a clash of color.

In a series of posts, the rapper took to the social media platform to show off the trendy ensemble, captioning the photo set, “Styled by hubby.” Check it out below.

“It’s giving,” one of Cardi’s millions of IG followers wrote underneath the stylish photo while another said, “Cool girl sh*** 🔥🔥🔥,” while others simply left a plethora of emojis including heart eye, fire, and heart emojis to show their stamps of approval. 
But this isn’t the only time Cardi showed off her fashionable style on IG. Not too long ago, the rapper, stepped out in all-Christian Dior-everything as she rocked a blue Dior trench coat and matching pencil skirt. She paired the look with matching navy blue pointy toe heeled pumps and a neutral-colored top. She posed alongside her matching Dior baby carriage with her newborn in tow as she showed off her gorgeous beat and killer curves for her Instagram followers.
Check it out below.

 

We just love Cardi’s style!

Cardi B Takes To Instagram To Show Off Her Latest Outfit As ‘Styled By Hubby’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My Mind”

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The Queen Of Rock & Roll

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom Dead at 49

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In Sexy ‘Body’ Video

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani Talk The Strength Of Being A Women…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close