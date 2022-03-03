Ohio
Macy Gray to represent Ohio on ‘American Song Contest’

According to NBC4i, NBC has announced the 56 artists set to perform on “American Song Contest,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

NBC’s new series is based on “Eurovision Song Contest,” one of the longest-running television shows in history with 65 seasons.

The artists span a wide range of notoriety and will represent all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C., according to the network.

NBC revealed the list includes “undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons.”

Representing Ohio will be Grammy Award winner and Canton native Macy Gray. The R&B singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late ’90s

with the hit “I Try.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Macy Gray to represent Ohio on 'American Song Contest'

Photos
Close