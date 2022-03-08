News
HomeNews

International Women’s Day: 3 Black Women Leading The Way In Athletics, HBCU Administration And Advocacy 

These women embody this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, "Choose To Challenge."

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

UPDATED: 9:10 a.m. ET, March 8, 2022

Originally published: March 8, 2021

Celebrated each year on March 8, International Women’s Day is an opportunity to recognize the achievements and challenges overcome by women and girls around the world. This year’s theme is “#BreakTheBias,” a nod to the persistent scourge of gender discrimination.

Today we are highlighting three women who are breaking barriers and choosing to challenge inequity through their work and leadership. 

Maia Chaka 

Salt Lake Stallions v San Diego Fleet

Source: Denis Poroy/AAF / Getty

The first Black woman to join the NFL as an official, Maia Chaka, an HBCU graduate, said she saw that moment as bigger than herself. 

“I am honored to be selected as an NFL official,” said Chaka in an NFL official statement. “It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture.”

Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston, president of Norfolk State University, called Chaka a trailblazer. “As I have learned more about Maia and her connection to NSU, her story should be one of inspiration for the entire Spartan community and for all women seeking careers in the sports entertainment industry,” said Adams-Gaston. 

An alumna of Norfolk State University, Chaka developed her officiating skills at the collegiate level. She credits attending the HBCU with the representation she saw “on and off-campus” as motivating her to succeed. In addition to officiating, Maia served as a health and physical education teacher at Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach. 

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations called Chaka dedicated and hardworking, noting her participation in the NFL Officiating Development program. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field,” Troy Vincent, Sr. said in an official NFL communication. 

Chaka is the second woman to serve as an official in the NFL. 

Felecia M. Nave 

 

Alcorn State University in 2021 inaugurated the school’s first woman president in its 150-year history. Dr. Felecia M. Nave is the historically Black college’s 20th president. 

“I am privileged and honored to come home and serve my alma mater,” said Nave when her new role was first announced. “We are Alcorn. I am Alcorn, and I hope the students and the university community will see me as a daily reminder of what an Alcorn education can do.” 

With more than 18 years of higher education experience, Nave previously served in university leadership at two other HBCUs, North Carolina Central University and Prairie View A&M University. 

Nave graduated from Alcorn State in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She continued her educational training at the University of Toledo where she received a master’s degree in chemical and environmental engineering. Nave went on to complete a doctorate in engineering as well.  

Home of another notable first, Alcorn State holds the distinction of being the first public historically Black land grant university in the country. In addition to the main campus in Lorman, Mississippi, the school also has campuses in Natchez and Vicksburg. 

Mia Schultz

Leading a chapter of one of the country’s oldest civil rights organizations is no easy task, but for Mia Schultz taking over the organization is centered on advocacy and empowerment of marginalized people.   

As president of the second-largest NAACP chapter in New England, Schultz is the second Black woman to lead the Rutland Area NAACP chapter. Founder Tabitha Moore decided not to seek re-election citing racist harassment.  

Speaking with Vermont Public Radio in December, Schultz spoke about her commitment to continue conversations and explore policy considerations impacting equity and justice in her community. 

Home to Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, a patron of racial and social justice causes and organizations, and the self-proclaimed most progressive member of congress Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont is often seen as a bastion of progressive values. 

Despite its liberal and progressive bonafides, the state leads the region in racist propaganda according to the Associated Press. But the state has also seen its share of racist attacks including targeted harassment of Black women leaders like the former state Rep. Kiah Morris and Lisa Ryan, the latter of whom is the first woman of color to serve on the Rutland city board.  

Schultz relocated her family to Vermont six years ago. They previously lived in southern California. While she has thought about leaving Vermont she sees some change happening and continues to believe it’s the right place for her and her family. 

“It’s the most beautiful place I’ve ever lived,” she said. “And I’m like, I need to enjoy this, too.”

Anoa Changa is a movement journalist and retired attorney based in Atlanta. Follow Anoa on Instagram and Twitter @thewaywithanoa.

SEE ALSO:

#ChooseToChallenge: On International Women’s Day, Equity Is More Than A Call To Action

Jennifer Hudson Teams Up With Mastercard To Lead Initiative For Black Women Entrepreneurs

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

21 photos Launch gallery

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

Continue reading International Women’s Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts

[caption id="attachment_4099309" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ANDREW HARNIK / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9 a.m. ET, March 8, 2022 Originally published: March 1, 2021 The month of March is recognized as Women’s History Month and is dedicated to the celebration of everyday women, as well as pillars and pioneers whose accomplishments have allowed for following generations to feel empowered to constantly break barriers. But neatly tucked within Women's History Month lies International Women's Day, which is celebrated annually on March 8. And by NewsOne's humble estimation, both celebratory observations far too often overlook the accomplishments of Black women, in particular, who have been achieving the unthinkable for centuries. MORE: Happy Women’s History Month! 10 Photos Of Powerful Woke Women Today, this month and forever, NewsOne is highlighting a select few of these Black women and their amazing and incomparable feats that continue to reveal themselves in "historic firsts." https://twitter.com/adv_project/status/1501190507577360386?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw And while this list would obviously be incomplete without the inclusion of Kamala Harris -- the first woman and Black woman to be vice president and the highest-ranking woman in the history of American government -- her impressive accomplishments are among dozens of other achievements that Black women have steadily been realizing for many decades. https://twitter.com/staceyabrams/status/1501173153422262274?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Unlike Women's History Month -- which began in 1980 when former President Jimmy Carter issued the first Proclamation, which declared the week of March 8, 1989, as National Women’s History Week -- International Women's Day dates back more than a century. In March of 1987, Congress passed Public Law 100-9, proclaiming March as Women’s History Month. https://twitter.com/tiannathewriter/status/1501126767691636739?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw “Throughout history, women have driven humanity forward on the path to a more equal and just society, contributing in innumerable ways to our character and progress as a people,” said former President Barack Obama in his 2016 Women’s History Month Presidential Proclamation. “In the face of discrimination and undue hardship, they have never given up on the promise of America: that with hard work and determination, nothing is out of reach. During Women's History Month, we remember the trailblazers of the past, including the women who are not recorded in our history books, and we honor their legacies by carrying forward the valuable lessons learned from the powerful examples they set.” https://twitter.com/womensart1/status/1501096583869480962?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Obama continued, “Because of the courage of so many bold women who dared to transcend preconceived expectations and prove they were capable of doing all that a man could do and more, advances were made, discoveries were revealed, barriers were broken, and progress triumphed. Whether serving in elected positions across America, leading groundbreaking civil rights movements, venturing into unknown frontiers, or programming revolutionary technologies, generations of women that knew their gender was no obstacle to what they could accomplish have long stirred new ideas and opened new doors, having a profound and positive impact on our Nation.” https://twitter.com/KilanBishop/status/1501171245592817666?s=20&t=cRVD6EhWrn8rFqKX0le7rw Keep reading to find our curated list of Black women pioneers in history as well as the present day.

International Women’s Day: 3 Black Women Leading The Way In Athletics, HBCU Administration And Advocacy   was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close