Best-Selling Author And Social Influencer Blair Imani To Launch First Beauty Collection

Beauties, if you’re looking for a new lippie to add to your makeup collection, then look no further! We’ve got you covered with this one-of-a-kind makeup launch from Blair Imani and Fempower Beauty!

Introducing Smarter Lip Sets, a double-sided, performance-driven pigment gel lip set that is vegan, cruelty-free, and packed with nourishing hyaluronic acid. Created by LA-Times best-selling author Blair Imani, the Smarter Lip Sets are for the girls who want to make a bold statement when it comes to serving LEWKS. Each Smarter Lip Set comes with a unique Smarter in Seconds lesson, a message of affirmation, and a dual-ended finish in a juicy gel gloss dew and long wear gel mousse matte, which, if you ask us, is every lipstick or lip gloss lover’s dream.

Source: Lena Nicholson

Influenced by her mother, Blair’s Smarter Lip Sets is said to be easy to use, easy to love, and bold just like her online persona. As she said in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, “My mother always affirmed my interest in makeup, and wearing bright bold lips has become part of my personality as well as my online persona.”

The online personality and beauty influencer has even teamed up with women-owned Fempower Beauty to release the Lip Sets as an extension of Blair’s best-selling book, Read this to Get Smarter, and viral Instagram series Smarter in Seconds. “I’ve always imagined debuting a lipstick collection but I thought it was impossible because I chose the path of an educator instead of becoming a beauty influencer,” she explained. “I became inspired by powerful women like Jackie Aina and Deepica Mutyala and realized that we don’t have to choose between our career and our dreams. Teaming up with Fempower Beauty co-founders Alexis Androulakis and Christina Basias to make the dream a reality has been an absolute joy especially since queer women are often sidelined in conversations around beauty.”

Smarter Lip Set launches today in honor of International Women’s Day. The double-sided lippie will allow beauties to create their ideal shades, textures, and finishes with every makeup application, giving each lip wear lover a chance to enhance their look with these bold pops of color. As Blair continued, “Smarter Lip Sets represents a smarter formula and a smarter approach to conversations around beauty. Replacing harmful beauty standards with affirming and uplifting ones. We are so deeply aligned on the power of makeup as a tool of personal expression and self-education.”

Smarter Lip Kits are available for purchase here. Will you cop?

