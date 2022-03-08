White Privilege: Indiana Teacher Retires Early, Keeps Benefits Despite Video Showing Him Brutally Beating Student Over A Hoodie

The power of white privilege is truly a force to behold.
Last Thursday, a teacher at an Indiana high school was arrested after surveillance video showed him slapping and manhandling a student because the student was wearing a hoodie on school grounds. So, obviously, the teacher was promptly fired because such a reprehensible and abusive act committed against a minor by an adult requires an appropriate response from the school and no other action would suffice, right? Wrong.
You see, we forgot to calculate white privilege into the equation in order to determine the probability that a white “educator” might be treated leniently and allowed to retire rather than receive a well-deserved pink slip.
According to ABC 7, 61-year-old Michael Hosinski was granted early retirement following a Feb. 25 incident at Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Indiana. Video footage shows Hosinski jetting down a hallway while chasing after a student, who he catches up with, grabs by the backpack, hits in the face and slams into a wall.
Hosinski then grabs the student—who appears to be holding their head in pain—by the arm and starts to pull the student down the hallway. But the student falls to the ground and another adult appears to come to their aid while Hosinski walks away like he didn’t just abuse a teenager.
“After a police investigation, Hosinski was preliminarily charged with battery, which is a felony, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted to Facebook Thursday evening,” ABC reported. “A request for formal charges has been submitted, the sheriff’s office said.”
According to ABC, the school has a policy against hoodies on school grounds except on special days, and there was some sort of verbal confrontation between the student and teacher that preceded the incident. Now, besides the fact that anti-hoodie policies are racist because they only exist due to the stigma of things Black people make stylish, Hosinski’s “punishment” by the school doesn’t mean much. He was already reportedly set to retire as a World Civilization and Sociology teacher in June. In fact, he’s the one who requested that the Baugo Community School Board grant him early retirement. So the man caught beating a student wasn’t really punished at all, he just had his request granted.
Three days after the incident in which he brutalized a child, the school board unanimously approved the early retirement request.
The power of whiteness, I tell ya.
SEE ALSO:
Fired! Kentucky Teacher Who Fought Black Student On Video, Made Racist Comments Finally Loses Job Months Later
Video Shows Racist Texas Student Assaulting Black Teacher
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
White Privilege: Indiana Teacher Retires Early, Keeps Benefits Despite Video Showing Him Brutally Beating Student Over A Hoodie was originally published on newsone.com