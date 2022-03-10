News
HomeNews

Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Greg McMichael Says Son, Co-Defendant ‘May’ Be Racist: Lawyer

Separate motions were filed this week in a desperate effort to win acquittals following their federal hate crime convictions.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Ahmaud Arbery's killers: Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers, L-R: Gregory McMichael, William “Roddie” Bryan, Travis McMichael. | Source: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office

One of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is attempting to throw his two co-defendants under the bus by painting them as anti-Black racists in a desperate attempt to be acquitted in the federal hate crime trial that resulted in three guilty verdicts.

The lawyer for Greg McMichael, whose son, Travis fired the shotgun that killed Arbery in rural Georgia in 2020, filed a motion this week trying to distance himself from his son and William “Roddie” Bryan — who filmed the brazen vigilante shooting — by claiming there is no proof his client racially profiled Arbery, let alone harbored any racist animus. Instead, the motion said, it was Travis McMichael and Bryan who are on record as saying the N-word and associated Black people “with criminality,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The motion was just one of several filed this week from lawyers representing the father and son, who apparently are having a hard time accepting their federal hate crime convictions last month. Each of their lawyers filed separate motions that were aligned in their shared mission: to convince the court that the prosecution failed to prove Arbery was killed on a public road.

“The government’s evidence showed only that the developer offered to dedicate the Satilla Shores neighborhood streets to the county, but the county did not expressly or implicitly accept that offer,” Amy Lee Copeland, who represents Travis McMichael, wrote in her motion. “As a result, sufficient evidence does not support a finding that Glynn County ‘provided [or] administered a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.’”

The McMichaels were convicted of one count of using force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.

But Greg and his attorney filed a separate motion to try to show that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.

“It also should be noted that the government presented the jury with no evidence that defendant Gregory McMichael uttered the ‘n-word’ or other racial epithets against African Americans, despite presenting copious evidence on this point against the other two defendants,” attorney A.J. Balbo wrote in part of the motion.

The mic-drop moment of Balbo’s motion came when daddy McMichael threw his son and former neighbor directly under the bus. He said prosecutors never proved his client is racist against Black people while pointing out that “the government admitted evidence and testimony demonstrating that defendants Travis McMichael and William Bryan may have.”

Translation: Greg McMichael’s lawyer told the court that Travis and Bryan might be racist, but his client surely is not.

As of Thursday, there had been no motions filed on behalf of Bryan.

Travis McMichael was described in court as a raging racist by the defense’s witnesses as well as the prosecution when the accused murderer’s “best friend” admitted under oath that the two of them “exchanged text messages littered with racist tropes and ugly stereotypes about African-Americans and Asians,” according to a report at the time in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bryan also told investigators that McMichael called Arbery a “fucking nigger” after shooting the jogger three times at close range with a shotgun.

Defense attorneys for the three men admitted their clients used racial slurs in the past but said their words had no bearing over their decision to approach Arbery the day they killed him.

According to prosecutors, Travis McMichael texted a friend that he loved his job because “zero niggers work with me.” They also have a testimony that McMichael said while watching a video of a Black man playing with fireworks, “It’d be cooler if it blew the fucking nigger’s head off.”

Greg McMichael had also been heard using insensitive racial remarks when speaking to a former co-worker. Prosecutors claim Greg said during a conversation about the death of civil rights icon Julian Bond, “Those Blacks are all nothing but trouble.”

Prosecutors also alleged Bryan was upset when he learned that his daughter was dating a Black man and said she “has her nigger now.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the FBI couldn’t access Greg McMichael’s iPhone to verify racist text messages because of the device’s passcode.

The hate crime convictions came one day ahead of the second anniversary of the trio ambushing Arbery while he was out jogging in what’s been widely decried as a modern-day lynching. The guilty verdicts also came less than two months after the three convicted murderers were given life sentences in prison.

On Nov. 24, 2021, the McMichaels and Bryan were found guilty and convicted of felony murder and other charges for the murder of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The 25-year-old Arbery was jogging through a subdivision in the rural Georgia town of Brunswick when the McMichaels racially profiled him, armed themselves and purportedly attempted a citizen’s arrest. Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery in broad daylight in the middle of a street, claiming self-defense in court.

SEE ALSO:

Here Are The Folks Who Could Still Be Held Accountable In The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery

Hate Crime Convictions Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Bring Closure, Not Justice, Civil Rights Leaders Say

Video Shows Black Jogger Shot And Killed By Two White Men In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

50 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia

[caption id="attachment_3938110" align="aligncenter" width="701"] Source: Sean Rayford / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET, Feb. 22, 2022 Originally published: May 26, 2020 Ahmaud Arbery’s parents can finally rest, although they will never see their son again.  On Feb 22, 2022, a Brunswick, GA jury found all three men convicted of his death guilty of federal hate crime charges. Two years have passed since the tragic day Ahmaud Arbery lost his life, but the story is still as gripping as it was the first time you were introduced to it. An innocent man lost his life and because of it three men will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but how did we get here? The tragic story begins with father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their friend William "Roddie" Bryan -- who were all shown on video actively participating in Arbery's killing in the middle of a street in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020. They were each facing life sentences for their roles in the racist and vigilante shooting that bore all the hallmarks of a modern-day lynching. The very next month, the murderous trio is scheduled to stand trial for federal hate crime charges from the shooting, according to CNN. As they did with the state trial, they have also pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. The three men were accused of racially profiling Arbery, arming themselves, jumping in trucks, chasing him down, blocking his path in the streets, and then shooting him to death. Holding them accountable has been a long time coming for Arbery's loved ones and attorneys representing his family, who have been seeking justice in a case that was seemingly covered up by his murderers and their apparent accomplices in law enforcement, all with a cruel, allegedly racist twist. The imagery associated with the horrific narrative surrounding the shooting and accused murderers harkened back to harrowing tales of racist white mob justice in the Jim Crow South. Ahead of the murder trial, Arbery's mother chose to recognize the positive instead of allowing herself to be consumed by the obvious negative on the bad on the grim anniversary of her son's death at the young age of 25.  “It still hurts that I lost Ahmaud,” Wanda Cooper-Jones told the Atlanta Journal Constitution in an interview published Feb. 23, the anniversary of her son's death. “Knowing that Ahmaud was possibly involved in change tells me he didn’t lose his life in vain.” The events leading up to and including Arbery's killing in the town of Brunswick have been unfolding in a complicated and tangled timeline amplified by an explosive collision of the South's good old boy network with a very focused and resolute movement for Black lives. [caption id="attachment_3945751" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] To say that the story has developed slowly would be an understatement. After all, the McMichaels were arrested and charged with murder more than two months after Arbery was killed. It would take another two weeks before Bryan, the man who filmed the shooting, would meet the same fate and be taken into custody and also be charged with felony murder along with criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. That last charge likely stemmed from his role in using the vehicle he was in to trap Arbery between his and the McMichaels' trucks as seen on the video recorded by Bryan that was shown to the world when it leaked -- inexplicably by Gregory McMichaels -- and posted to social media in May. The shooting resulted in a series of Georgia's district attorneys playing an unfortunate game of hot potato with the case, which has been marred from the start with a web of conflicts of interest from prosecutors whose associations with each other and the accused murderers have contributed to a massive delay of justice. One of the central themes emerging from the case is Georgia's glaring lack of hate crime laws. The case merits a hate crime charge, lawyers representing Arbery's family have maintained. Civil rights attorneys S. Lee Merritt and Ben Crump have been calling for the Department of Justice to get involved to determine whether federal hate crime charges are warranted against Gregory McMichael, who actually pulled the trigger and killed Arbery. https://twitter.com/CNNTonight/status/1263323939020967936?s=20 Another persistent theme in the case was the revelation of an incestuous and possibly corrupt relationship between multiple district attorneys' offices across the state of Georgia, resulting in three prosecutors being forced to recuse themselves because of conflicts of interest. Because of those themes, all 14 of Georgia's Congressional representatives sent a letter last year to then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1258156220969398272?s=20 There was also the apparent campaign to criminalize Arbery in death to contend with, as a flurry of reputation-damaging yet ultimately irrelevant references to his past encounters with law enforcement that could never justify the killing of an unarmed man fueled by racist suspicions. That was the case when a video of police harassing Arbery from 2017 was widely published. This was the same police department that decided against making any arrests in Arbery's killing until federal intervention pressured them to do so more than two months later. Keep reading to find a complete and detailed timeline of the events that led up to Arbery's shooting and those that have transpired since as his family works to achieve some semblance of justice in their loved one's killing committed in unabashed cold blood.

Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Greg McMichael Says Son, Co-Defendant ‘May’ Be Racist: Lawyer  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close