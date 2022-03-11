Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look

Day by day, JT proves she's THAT girl.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

2021 Revolt Summit

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Day by day, JT shows us exactly why she’s that girl. The gorgeous member of the City Girls duo served a top tier look on her Instagram page and we’re in love.

In an Instagram reel the rapper debuted new music while showing off a full Bottega Veneta look. She captioned the video a lyric from an unreleased song, “I’m a bad b*tch, I’m a black Barbie.” 🙄😜❤

Black Barbie, indeed!

JT served in a $1,400 banana print dress, $1,250 sandals, and a $3,600 purse, all by Bottega Veneta. The Act Up rapper is one of the many celebrities that have fallen in love with the brand. From their unique shoes to their sexy dresses, this designer has been spied on all the celebrities.

JT’s comment section was met with mutual praise of her outfit and the unreleased music. Both the song and the outfit are evidence that we’re in for another summer dominated by the City Girls and their ratchet anthems. We’re here for it! What do you think? Are you a fan of the look?

DON’T MISS…

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”

Jordyn Woods & JT Prove These Feathery Bottega Veneta Sandals Are The Perfect Addition To Your Summer Wardrobe

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

JT Rocks Blue Hair And Butterflies For Birthday Instagram Photoshoot

JT Has Us Green With Envy In This Green Bottega Veneta Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close