Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Naomi Campbell And Chloe Bailey Were Spied In Similar Valentino Dresses And They Look GoodT

Both women brought their unique flair to the Valentino dress.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Chloe Bailey and Naomi campbell

Source: Getty / Getty

Naomi Campbell’s unique talent is showing up and looking fabulous. The supermodel extraordinaire was all smiles at Annabel’s 4th Anniversary party in London. The mother and ageless beauty guru was a sight for sore eyes, dressed in a sheer Valentino gown.

Annabel's 4th Anniversary Party

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

The shapeless floor-length frock features a golden dragon on the front. Campbell accessorized the look with a bold diamond choker necklace, black pumps, and a red purse.

Musical powerhouse Chloe Bailey was also spied in a similar Valentino dress during the brand’s Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Bailey’s version of the dress has the same dragon design with buttons down the center. She kept her accessories on the simpler side by wearing a gold necklace, gold bracelets, and gold platform heels.

Both women brought their personal style to the dress, adding to its unique flair. Bailey offers a youthful interpretation of the dress by leaving it unbuttoned so she can show some leg. The platform sandals also added to the look. Campbell brought glamour by adding diamonds on her neck and opting for black pumps.

I’m loving both versions, but if I HAD to chose a favorite, I’d go with Bailey. What do you think? Which Valentino look do you prefer?

 

DON’T MISS…

11 Black Supermodels Who Changed The Fashion Game

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Maison Valentino Platform Heels

Naomi Campbell Gives Fans A First Look Of Her Baby In British Vogue’s March Issue

Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says It’s An ‘Honor’ To Follow ‘In The Footsteps Of Naomi Campbell’

Naomi Campbell And Chloe Bailey Were Spied In Similar Valentino Dresses And They Look GoodT  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close