Amanda Seales Slays In Black And White Houndstooth Dress

Amanda Seales took to Instagram to give us a fashion slay in a black and white houndstooth dress.

Amanda Seales took to Instagram today to sit pretty in a black and white houndstooth dress that was the perfect look for a queen! Styled by Byron Javar, the Smart Funny & Black host looked gorgeous as she posed cross-legged in her statement making black and white dress. The dress featured a thigh-high slit that showed off the social media personality’s killer legs and thighs. She paired the look with black strappy sandals and rocked minimal jewelry, only wearing a dainty necklace and a few rings on her fingers. She added a pop of color to the look by rocking a red lip and wore her hair in a slicked-back bun that was parted over to one side of her face.

“Queen of her heart,” the comedian captioned the beautiful photo. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the actress as many of her Instagram followers flooded the comment section with their stamps of approval. “U betta!!!!💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😍😍😍😍” wrote one fan while another wrote, “your SLAYAGE is abundant‼🔥💗🔥,” and another commented, “Well damn 🖤 that face card NEVER DECLINES! Gorgeous.”

It’s true, she looks absolutely stunning

What do you think of Amanda’s slay?

