Toni Braxton Speaks Out On Passing Of Sister, Traci: ‘We Will Miss Her Dearly’

Toni Braxton has taken to Instagram to release a statement on the passing of her sister, Traci, telling followers that "we will miss her dearly."

Earlier today we reported on the unfortunate passing of Traci Braxton, who has died from Esophageal cancer at the age of 50. Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, confirmed the news with TMZ, telling the online publication that, “we have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

After the news broke, Traci’s son, Kevin Jr., also released a statement, taking to Instagram to write, “when I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore.”

Now, the eldest of the Braxton sisters, Toni Braxton, has released a statement as well, taking to her own Instagram page to share the sad news. Posting a stunning black and white photo of all the Braxton sisters, Toni captioned the post, “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever,” and signed the post with love from “The Braxton Family.”

See the touching tribute post below. 

We’re continuing to keep the Braxton family in our prayers.

