Tami Roman Does The Big Chop: ‘We Just Gon’ Start New And Fresh’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tami Roman has done the big chop! Taking to social media, the former Basketball Wives LA star showed the process of cutting all of her hair off as she got a fresh buzzcut shave to the tune of “I Am Not My Hair.”

“Okay, guys. So, I’ve linked up with Khil Bhil because we gon take this down and start anew. Start fresh,” the television personality told her followers in the short video. “I’m about to be 52 years old. And, I’m tired of these dead ends. So, we just gon start new and fresh.”

Check out the original TikTok video that she posted to Instagram here with the caption, “#BigChop Thanks @khilbhil”

“You’re gorgeous face can carry any style! ,” actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented on the video while another follower wrote, “EVERYTHING. Your bone structure is so stunning, this haircut just accentuates how beautiful you are… .”

But this isn’t the first time that Tami has rocked a short hairstyle. Last year, Tami took fans on her natural hair journey after she spoke out about a color mishap that led to a major hair emergency back in 2019. At the time, the reality star spoke out about her experience on an episode of Personal Injury Court, where she opened up to Judge Gino Brogdon about how the color mishap led to a scalp infection that caused her tresses to fall out. “Oh chile [sic], let me tell you. I’ve dyed my hair most of my life because I greyed early. So, I went to my stylist and I said, ‘I want you to take my hair to platinum blonde,’ and he said, ‘You know, it’s going to be difficult.’ And I said, ‘I still want it.’ And, six weeks later, all the hair fell out. I wanted what I wanted and now I’m bald.”

Since that particular color incident, Tami began rocking short ‘dos on the regular and debuted this short hairstyle in early January.

Tami looks good no matter what hairstyle she rocks!

Don’t miss…

Tami Roman Gives Us Hair Envy In Platinum Blonde Shoulder Length Bob

Tami Roman Rocks A Natural ‘Fro And Shows Off Progress From Her Natural Hair Journey

Tami Roman Does The Big Chop: ‘We Just Gon’ Start New And Fresh’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: