Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Taraji P. Henson Uses Emmett Till As An Example To Demand Jussie Smollett’s Release From Prison

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

One of the biggest things that fans loved about Lee Daniels’ hit FOX series Empire was the mother/son relationship displayed by Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett as main characters Cookie and Jamal Lyon, respectively.

Following Smollett’s real-life prison sentencing last week after being found guilty of staging a 2019 hate crime hoax, his former TV mom decided to defend the disgraced actor by calling for his release and using the sad case of Emmett Till as an example for her reasoning.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Henson has joined the #FreeJussie movement started by his family in wake of Cook County Judge James Linn’s decision to give Smollett 150 days in jail, 30 months of probation and an order to pay $120,000 in restitution to the Chicago Police Department for overtime spent investigating the case. “I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime,” Taraji wrote to begin a lengthy caption in defense of Jussie (seen above), going on to add, “Emmett Till was brutally beat and ultimately murdered because of a lie and none of the people involved with his demise spent one day in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims were false. No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING!”

Many have been taught since childhood about 14-year-old Emmett Till’s gruesome 1955 lynching, an act that as of last week is now officially considered a hate crime that’s named after the late teenage civil rights martyr. Although Taraji is quite bold to compare the actual crime of Till’s death to a lie Jussie told for sympathy and fame, the core of her argument is that his lie was a victimless one. She concluded the caption by adding, “To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison. My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair. Please #freejussie” [sic].

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Overall, what Jussie is accused of doing should be taken seriously being that many real-life victims of racist and homophobic attacks may be met with skepticism as a result of his actions. Still, worser crimes have been committed with little to no legal ramifications (see: Kyle Rittenhouse).

Let us know if you agree with Taraji P. Henson or believe Jussie Smollett is getting his due punishment.

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

US-TRIAL-SMOLLETT

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker

13 photos Launch gallery

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker

Continue reading Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker

Jussie Smollett Takes The Stand In His Trial, Details Drug Use & Bathhouse Masturbation With Alleged Attacker

To say that Jussie Smollett's long-awaited trial for possibly fabricating a hate crime is playing out like an episode of his former hit TV series Empire would definitely be an understatement to say the least. The disgraced actor finally took the stand after explosive testimonies from the two brothers he accuses of attacking him in homophobic rage, and his side of the story is just another layer to the bizarreness of it all. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. A recollection of what happened in court today was shared via live updates from Chicago Tribune reporter Jason Meisner, giving a play-by-play of what Smollett was revealing in his testimony and the graphic details of his sexual relationship with one of the two brothers accused of attacking him, Abimbola Osundairo. As Meisner put it, "Smollett says he and Osundairo 'did some drugs' and went to the Steam Works bath house in Boystown. Asked what kind of drugs, he says, "Cocaine and weed. I had the weed, I always have weed on me (awkward pause). Not now, but...." and added in a follow-up tweet, "He said Osundairo had been to the bathhouse before, but he had not. They got a private room. There was gay porn on the screens. "We did more drugs and we like, made out. There was some touching." It appears it wasn't a one-time thing as Smollett put it, further describing how the two would drive around while smoking weed and listening to music. However, he added that another trip to the Chicago bathhouse got way more intimate, with Meisner further writing in his notes, "One night he and Bola left a strip club after his brother had "took the vibe out of the room." They went to the gay bathhouse, Smollett says. "We went alone, we got a private room again," Smollett says haltingly..."We made out a little bit and this time we masturbated together." This of course is in direct contradiction to Osundairo's own claim that a romantic relationship ever happened when asked by Smollett's attorney last week, denying any physical and/or emotional connection. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! The story so far tells two very different recollections of what happened on that infamous cold night in January 2019. Brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo tell of a plot Smollett comprised to stage a fake hate crime that would paint him as a martyr to benefit both his acting career and public image overall. Jussie on the other hand says it was a plot of hate because he's gay in addition to anger that he wouldn't pay the brothers thousands of dollars to be his security. The actor faces the possibility of up to three years in prison if convicted for six counts of felony disorderly conduct. Keep scrolling for key highlights from Jussie Smollett's testimony on trial below: READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="app feed" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Taraji P. Henson Uses Emmett Till As An Example To Demand Jussie Smollett’s Release From Prison  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close