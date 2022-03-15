The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kelis’ Husband, Mike Mora, Passes Away From Stomach Cancer

Kelis & Mike Mora

Source: @kelis / Instagram

Kelis’ husband, Mike Mora, has passed away just a few months after revealing that he was battling stage 4 stomach cancer. He was only 37. Kelis’ management team confirmed the sad news that Mora passed away last night in an official statement, ET reported.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy right now. Thank you,” Steve Satterthwaite of Red Light Management told ET. 

Friends Of Kelis & Mike Mora Pay Tribute After His Passing

Several friends of Mora and Kelis shared tributes to the late photographer, including Evan Ross who took to Instagram Monday to share the news. Under a black-and-white portrait of Mora, Ross talked about meeting Mora and sent his condolences to his family.

“We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike. “You and @naztokio recording me at @dallasaustins studio in atlanta. First time I had ever really recording a record in the studio. You made it feel easy and safe. Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you.”

Producer Dallas Austin also shared a tribute to Mike on his Instagram page writing;

“All i can say is that we LOVE YOU DEARLY Mikey.” 

Mora died just five months after sharing his cancer diagnosis on social media. In September 2021, the father of three opened up to Instagram followers about being diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

 

Shortly after announcing his health status, Mora thanked everyone for their outpouring of support. In an October 2020 Instagram post, he said it was “overwhelming” to receive “all the love and words of encouragement.”

“I am so grateful. It’s been emotional. But overall I think it’s making me stronger.”

One of Mike’s last Instagram posts was a black-and-white portrait of his wife Kelis standing outside.

Kelis and Mike More quietly married in 2014. The couple welcomed their son Shepherd in 2015. They have a daughter named Galilee, who was born in 2020. Kelis and Mike also have a 12-year-old son named Knight from her previous marriage with rapper Nas.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kelis and her family during this difficult time.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

