JT’s City Girls Manicure Will Have You Running To Your Nearest Nail Tech

When it comes to the City Girls, the longer the nails, the better. 

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Long nails have been and continue to be a form of expression in the Black community. Since the ’80s, long, gaudy, over-the-top manicures have been a consistent way of life amongst women. Artists like Cardi B, Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Mary J Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lizzo keep the trend alive.

Our girl JT took to Instagram to show off a fresh set of nails that have us running to the nearest salon to recreate the look. The manicure features a multicolored ombre look with the words “City” on one hand, and “Girls” on the other.

The manicure is fitting for JT, primarily because the City Girls are known for bringing the claws out both on and off the records. The Floridian bad girls managed to turn their stage name into a lifestyle. According to the urban dictionary, if you’re skilled at finessing a man to come up off some coins, then you might be a City Girl – and you’ll want to add this nail design to your summer lineup.

I’m not quite a City Girl, but I do love these tips. Nothing says spring like bright, colorful nails. What do you think? Are you loving JT’s manicure?

 

JT’s City Girls Manicure Will Have You Running To Your Nearest Nail Tech  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

