Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Towanda Braxton Writes IG Tribute To Late Sister Traci: “My Heart Is Broken”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The beloved Braxton family suffered a tragic loss recently with the death of Traci Braxton this past Saturday (March 12) following her battle with cancer.

Many across the world, particularly fans of the hit WE tv series Braxton Family Values, have shown their love and support over the past few days for her family and loved ones. No one however can begin to understand what her siblings are going through at the moment, but now-second eldest Towanda Braxton headed to social media yesterday to give us some insight into what it’s been like to lose her big sister.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Following a social media post on Saturday to confirm the news of Traci’s death that Toni and Trina also posted (seen above), Towanda decided to write a more personal IG note that spoke to their touching relationship as sisters. “Our morning ritual, laughing, saying good morning or even watching the same movie on the phone in silence. No one will ever know just how we were as sisters,” she wrote in reference to Traci, going on to add, “Behind the screen, living and loving our truth. All of us….being on the phone together for hours at a time. An amazing daughter, a dope ass sister, an incredible mom and an awesome grandma (Bubbie). A SUPERSTAR!!” [sic]

Towanda’s message only tugged at the hearts of her over 700,000 followers even more as the caption continued, which reads as follows: “We never missed a beat without saying I love you whenever a call ended. A hummingbird was at my front door this morning and all I could do was smile- knowing it was you, saying ‘Good morning Umba’. My heart is broken but….Now….God has you in HIS bosom. I love you my forever Traci.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Traci Braxton succumbed to esophageal cancer after reportedly suffering for at least one year with the diagnosis prior to her death. She will truly be missed, and we send prayers to the entire Braxton family and fans of the On Earth vocalist.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022)

14 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022)

Continue reading Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022)

Remembering Traci Braxton (1971-2022)

[caption id="attachment_1504854" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Traci Braxton, the singer, and member of the famous Braxton Family passed away on Friday (March 11th) after a bout with cancer.  Traci’s husband, Kevin Surrant gave a statement to TMZ saying “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatments for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.” ALSO READ: Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight https://www.instagram.com/p/CbAr8x3LArE/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c73e0963-d091-44aa-bb23-de8a39619abf LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The Braxton family released a statement on the passing of Traci saying: “It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family” Braxton joined Urban One for the first-ever Urban One Honors celebration. We remember Traci and take a look back at some of our favorite photos. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM: [display-posts category="news" posts_per_page="3"] HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Towanda Braxton Writes IG Tribute To Late Sister Traci: “My Heart Is Broken”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close