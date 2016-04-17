Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Welcome Baby Girl

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend welcomed their baby girl, Luna Simone Stephens on Thursday. The couple shared with the world they were expecting back in October. Congratulations to the happy couple!

