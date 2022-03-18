Arts & Entertainment
Eve Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy

Rapper Eve gave birth to her baby boy in February and gave us a glimpse of the growing newborn on her Instatories.

Motherhood looks great on Eve. The Queens rapper showed off her newborn baby boy on Instastories and we’re swooning. Eve appears in the social media clip with a fresh face and hair wrapped in a towel while cradling a swaddled Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper on her chest.

Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper first announced the name of their baby boy upon his entry into the world.  “Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022. ‘Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper [two blue heart emojis] Words can’t describe this feeling,” they both wrote while sharing the news with fans.

Eve kept her pregnancy confidential even while performing against her fellow femcee Trina on Verzuz when she was in her first trimester. She later announced the news on social media that she was expecting her first child in addition to Maxamillion’s kids from a previous relationship, who she often referred to as “bonus children.”

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’” Eve told People in an interview. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ ”

“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie,” she added. “It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

Eve Gives Us A Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy

Photos
