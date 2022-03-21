Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing.
Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. Duranice Pace passed away in January 2021 and their mother Bettie Ann Pace in 2020. Pace’s daughter,
Pace toured with Rev. Gene Martin and the Action Revival Team and in 1988, Pace recorded the album “In the House of the Lord” with Dr. Jonathan Greer and the Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ Choirs.
In 1990, she released her debut album “He Lives” featuring her breakout son “I Know I’ve Been Changed”
Pace continued her solo career with the follow-up albums Shekinah Glory (1993), Wealthy Plac, Just Because God Said It and God Is Faithful. She also featured on the song “He’s a Shelter” on Reverend James Moore and the Mississippi Mass Choir’s 1995 album “Live at Jackson State University.”
Pace co-starred as the “Angel of Mercy” in the 1992 film “Leap Of Faith” starring comedian Steve Martin and musicals such as David E. Talbert’s “A Fool and His Money.” She also released her autobiography For My Good But For His Gloryin 2003 where she speaks on the unfortunate passing of her daughter, Xenia.
Pace was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.
Pace was 60 years old.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
1. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. LaShun PaceSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Goonew aka Big WizzleSource:@goonew64 3 of 22
4. Traci Braxton, 50Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. Johnny Brown, 84
5 of 22
6. Charley TaylorSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Snootie Wild
7 of 22
8. Moses J. Moseley, 31Source:Getty 8 of 22
9. Bill OwensSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Betty DavisSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Syl And Jimmy JohnsonSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Donny GerrardSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. General Charles McGeeSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. André Leon TalleySource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Lusia HarrisSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Ronnie SpectorSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Harvard Law School Professor Lani GuinierSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. James MtumeSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Singer Jessie D. (Jessie Lee Daniels) of The Force MD'sSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Calvin Simon
20 of 22
21. Actor, Sidney PoitierSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Max JulienSource:Getty 22 of 22
The Latest:
- Dr. Collier Predicts Another Spike In COVID-19 Cases With New Omicron BA.2 Variant [WATCH]
- Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60
- Brooklyn Artist Melissa Sutherland Moss Talks “First Lady” Collage Series & Influencing Artists of Color
- 72 Where!?: Tamron Hall’s Mother Proves Black Doesn’t Crack In A Birthday Post On Instagram
- Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup
- Black Man Shot And Paralyzed By NJ Cops
- Anika Kai Shows Us How To Add A Pop Of Color To Our Beauty Routine Using The Morphe X Lucky Charms Collection
- Lil Kim Serves Hair And Fashion Envy In A High Ponytail And Angel Brinks Dress
- Activists's Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears
- Florida's Legacy Of Free Blacks Pre Civil War
Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60 was originally published on getuperica.com