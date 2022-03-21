Ohio
HomeOhio

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
WJYD Stellar Award Station of the Year

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Joy 107.1 is a candidate for a 2022 Stellar Award!  What a blessing it is and we’ve made it to the first round voting phase to bring home the win for Radio Station of the Year in the large market category!  But we need your help with a vote!  Help make Joy 107.1 a winner at the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards vote for us today!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

 

 

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close