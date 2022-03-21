Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell Selfie

Phaedra Parks took to Instagram to show off her youthful glow in her latest blonde bombshell selfie.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Super Bowl LI Parties

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Phaedra Parks took to her Instagram Story today to show off her youthful glow in a blonde bombshell selfie video that was everything!

The reality star recorded a fun video of herself while she rode in the car listening to a Nicki Minaj single and looked absolutely gorgeous! In the selfie video, she served face and gave us hair envy while she wore her blonde and brown ombre locs in a closely curled style with her front pulled back to show off her gorgeous face.

Check out the video courtesy of The Jasmine Brand below.

The reality star also made headlines lately when she was brought up in an interview with former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, Kandi Burruss, who told the show’s host that if Phaedra was to rejoin the show, she would no longer be a part of the cast. “I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The interviewer then interjected and said, “Okay, then you’d be like ‘I’m out of here. Nice knowing y’all. You gotta choose.” To which Kandi, “it’s not even about nobody making a choice because she’s other shows or whatever.” The interviewer then later asked Kandi if the situation was fixable and Kandi replied, “No, it’s not fixable. No.”

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Porsha leaves ‘RHOA’, Fans Debate if They’ll Be Tuning Into The Next Season

No Ma’am! Kandi Says If Phaedra Comes Back To RHOA, She’s Out!

Phaedra Parks Is Reportedly Desperate To Reclaim Her Spot On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks Is Aging Backwards In Blonde Bombshell Selfie  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 7 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 11 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 12 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 12 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close