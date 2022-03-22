LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is now a Grammy-nominated artist and recently sat down with PEOPLE’s Every day podcast where she opened up about her challenges as an artist. “When you work really hard, it’s always nice to get acknowledged,” the 28-year-old rapper said, adding that she was “in shock” after learning of her big nomination for best new artist and best rap song for “Best Friend” with Doja Cat. “I screamed, [I] did a lot of things,” adding that if should she win, she plans on putting her Grammy “somewhere special” and will “make it look like a museum in my house.”

She then explained that reaching this milestone didn’t come without a few challenges, telling the podcast, “I just feel like as artists, you know, we have it tough. I feel like we have all the spotlight on us and people think that it’s glamorous when in all actuality there are a lot of difficult things that happen behind the scenes.”

She continued, “Hopefully you have a great team. Hopefully, the creatives that you’re working with, aren’t overcharging you … It’s like everyone who’s around: You have to pay for this. You have to pay [for that] … ”

Saweetie Reveals She Was ‘In Shock’ Once She Learned About Her Grammy Nomination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: